Winifred Harris was shot to death on ...

Winifred Harris was shot to death on Feb. 3, Video courtesy Philadelphia Police Department

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: MyFoxPhilly

Philadelphia police released surveillance video showing two persons of interest in the murder of a 65-year-old woman back in February. They say on the evening of Feb. 3, officers responded to a report of a 'hospital case' on the 300 block of N. Holly Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxPhilly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Harm Reduction 6.5 9 min Rotten Rotties 5,002
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 29 min 3Putt 858
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) 6 hr Rubbersoul 1,033
ACME Markets CLOSING many stores 7 hr Dan Croce ACME XP... 1
Great Music (Jul '13) 10 hr afdgasfd 3
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! Apr 8 Leo Addimando GRINCH 12
Philadelphia Flower Show 2017 Apr 5 xxx 3
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,450 • Total comments across all topics: 280,199,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC