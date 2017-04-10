Winifred Harris was shot to death on Feb. 3, Video courtesy Philadelphia Police Department
Philadelphia police released surveillance video showing two persons of interest in the murder of a 65-year-old woman back in February. They say on the evening of Feb. 3, officers responded to a report of a 'hospital case' on the 300 block of N. Holly Street.
