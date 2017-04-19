Watch Kurt Vile bust out a jam with Tinariwen at Union Transfer

Last night, Tinariwen took over Union Transfer for a night of relaxed jams, and while the Tuareg artists blew away the crowd with tunes and tones from the African desert, they wanted to throw a little bit of this city in. Out of nowhere, Philly's own Kurt Vile came on stage , sitting in on their atmospheric song "Tiwayyen", a tune he guested on on the band's new record Elwan .

