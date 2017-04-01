Trump walks out on signing ceremony without actually signing order
The president walked out on a ceremony to sign two executive orders on trade when he apparently didn't like a reporter's question. Trump walks out on signing ceremony without actually signing order The president walked out on a ceremony to sign two executive orders on trade when he apparently didn't like a reporter's question.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|3 min
|MorphineMissfit
|4,121
|Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11)
|Sat
|Clown Persecutor
|11
|George Ciccariello-Maher is a moron
|Thu
|Retribution
|1
|Trump the FBI,and defense contractors..
|Mar 30
|Mike
|2
|Philadelphia Flower Show 2017
|Mar 29
|GHawthorne
|1
|Philadelphia police search for missing teens
|Mar 28
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Great Music (Jul '13)
|Mar 27
|Jessie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC