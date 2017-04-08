Tonight's Concert Picks: Jesse Hale Moore at Johnny Brenda's, Emily...
Jesse Hale Moore is ready to celebrate his debut record Green End , headlining over at Johnny Brenda's to party with a bunch of friends including Rosali, Birdie Busch and more. We took at look at the record earlier this week , and my God is it something wonderful, so come on out to hear the future of Philly singer/songwriting.
