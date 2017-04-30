Tonight's Concert Picks: Jaguar Wright plays Nina Simone at Ardmore...
Jaguar Wright & Gerald Veasley perform the music of Nina Simone tonight at the Ardmore Music Hall . Wrapping up the Philadelphia Jazz Festival, this Unscripted Jazz Series show unites two renowned soul artists to celebrate the life and legacy of Ms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|1 hr
|stampcollector
|6,871
|ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also
|22 hr
|ok buddy
|6
|Resolved in Philadelphia: Even undocumented imm...
|Sat
|spytheweb
|2
|need a loan
|Sat
|Tony G
|3
|nursing home lawsuit
|Apr 28
|charles
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Apr 28
|Lehigh U
|867
|CAIR To Bring Its Message Of Illiberal Islamism...
|Apr 25
|Gayber Hood
|4
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC