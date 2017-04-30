Tonight's Concert Picks: Jaguar Wrigh...

Tonight's Concert Picks: Jaguar Wright plays Nina Simone at Ardmore...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

Jaguar Wright & Gerald Veasley perform the music of Nina Simone tonight at the Ardmore Music Hall . Wrapping up the Philadelphia Jazz Festival, this Unscripted Jazz Series show unites two renowned soul artists to celebrate the life and legacy of Ms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Harm Reduction 6.5 1 hr stampcollector 6,871
ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also 22 hr ok buddy 6
News Resolved in Philadelphia: Even undocumented imm... Sat spytheweb 2
need a loan Sat Tony G 3
nursing home lawsuit Apr 28 charles 1
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Apr 28 Lehigh U 867
News CAIR To Bring Its Message Of Illiberal Islamism... Apr 25 Gayber Hood 4
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,886 • Total comments across all topics: 280,690,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC