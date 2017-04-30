Tommy Tune Among Honorees of The Voice Foundation

Opera and Broadway Stars to be Honored: Reri Grist , operatic and Broadway superstar soprano, Tommy Tune , ten-time Tony Award winner, Broadway royalty, and movie star. Leadership of Top Philly Institutions to be Honored in Philly: Daniel V. Schidlow, MD ,Walter H. and Leonore Annenberg Dean and senior vice president, medical affairs, at Drexel University College of Medicine, KEVIN MCDOWELL, president and artistic director of the Academy of Vocal Arts The Voice Foundation's 46th Annual Symposium: Care of the Professional Voice will be held May 31 - June 4, 2017 at the Westin Philadelphia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.