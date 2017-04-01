Thursday on a Thursday: Post-hardcore...

Thursday on a Thursday: Post-hardcore faves turn it up for a crowd of rabid Philly fans

How many people can say they've seen the beloved aughties post-hardcore band, Thursday , on a Thursday night? It's not unheard of, but definitely a coveted gig, and now every single person who attended their show at The Fillmore in Philadelphia this Thursday night can add that accomplishment to their bucket list. The band was greeted by a deafening cheers as it stepped onstage and went straight into playing "For the Workforce, Drowning," the first song off of the band's 2003 release, War All The Time .

