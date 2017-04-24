The Port of Philadelphia
Pier 84 is a cocoa bean import and warehouse facility at the Port of Philadelphia. The Port of Philadelphia is updating and expanding its warehousing, equipment and infrastructure thanks to a $300 investment from the state of Pennsylvania.
