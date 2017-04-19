The Museum of the American Revolution...

The Museum of the American Revolution is now open in Philadelphia

The Museum of the American Revolution opened April 19, 2017, in Philadelphia and as part of the celebration members of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment participated.

