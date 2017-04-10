The most dangerous Philadelphia inter...

The most dangerous Philadelphia intersections in 2015

Twenty seven people were injured in 2105 when a stolen SUV crashed into a SEPTA trolley at the intersection of Grays Ave. and 49th street. A Colorado company has analyzed more than 43,000 crash records for 2015 from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to come up with a list of the 150 most dangerous intersections in Philadelphia.

