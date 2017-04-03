The Latest: Cosby prosecutors press to use drug testimony
Disco biscuits, Spanish fly and quaaludes could be on the agenda when Bill Cosby returns to a Pennsylvania court for the latest showdown over evidence in his sexual-assault case. Prosecutors in Bill Cosby's sex assault case are pressing to let the jury hear his decade-old deposition testimony about getting quaaludes to give to women before sex.
