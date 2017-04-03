The Latest: Cosby prosecutors press t...

The Latest: Cosby prosecutors press to use drug testimony

15 hrs ago

Prosecutors in Bill Cosby's sex assault case are pressing to let the jury hear his decade-old deposition testimony about getting quaaludes to give to women before sex. Cosby's lawyers say the testimony is irrelevant because quaaludes were banned 20 years before he met the trial accuser in 2004.

Philadelphia, PA

