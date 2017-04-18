Teen guilty of 2nd-degree murder of Philly man walking dog
Joseph A. Slobodzian has been a reporter for the Inquirer since 1982 and has covered a variety of beats, including the New Jersey Statehouse and state government, federal courts and agencies, and, since 2008, Philadelphia's criminal justice system. But a Philadelphia jury on Friday found the 17-year-old guilty of second-degree murder in the 2015 attempted robbery and shooting of an Overbrook Farms man accosted by Smith and two other teens as he walked his dog.
