Teen charged with organizing group bike ride on interstate
A teenage boy has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct after police say he organized a large group bike ride on a major thoroughfare in Philadelphia. Police estimate that hundreds of people rode down Interstate 676, known as the Vine Street Expressway, on Sunday at the teen's urging.
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|36 min
|Pl diz biz
|6,704
|nursing home lawsuit
|4 hr
|charles
|1
|Resolved in Philadelphia: Even undocumented imm...
|6 hr
|ICE MAN
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|6 hr
|Lehigh U
|867
|need a loan
|Thu
|Taylor made
|2
|CAIR To Bring Its Message Of Illiberal Islamism...
|Apr 25
|Gayber Hood
|4
|Philadelphia should lose sanctuary city status.
|Apr 25
|Gayber Hood
|2
