Teen charged with organizing group bike ride on interstate

12 hrs ago

A teenage boy has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct after police say he organized a large group bike ride on a major thoroughfare in Philadelphia. Police estimate that hundreds of people rode down Interstate 676, known as the Vine Street Expressway, on Sunday at the teen's urging.

