Teen admits plotting to kill pope during Philadelphia trip
A New Jersey teenager has admitted plotting to kill Pope Francis when he visited Philadelphia in 2015, federal prosecutors announced Monday. Santos Colon Jr., 17, pleaded guilty as an adult to attempting to provide material support to terrorists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|10 min
|Lansdalegeminijunkie
|4,265
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|17 hr
|Toesucker
|851
|Drexel professor causes stir with tweet, again
|Sun
|Guido
|1
|Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11)
|Apr 1
|Clown Persecutor
|11
|George Ciccariello-Maher is a moron
|Mar 30
|Retribution
|1
|Trump the FBI,and defense contractors..
|Mar 30
|Mike
|2
|Philadelphia Flower Show 2017
|Mar 29
|GHawthorne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC