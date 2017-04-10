Tax Day protesters demand Trump release tax returns
Protesters gather on Capitol Hill in Washington, Saturday, April 15, 2017, during a Tax Day demonstration calling on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns. Demonstrators took to the streets in dozens of cities nationwide Saturday to call on the president to release his tax returns, saying Americans deserve to know about his income, debts, business ties, and potential conflicts of interest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|5 min
|Good guys get hig...
|5,610
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|18 min
|Mark wirsner
|864
|ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also
|Sat
|Tanya Johnson-Shine
|4
|Trump the FBI,and defense contractors..
|Sat
|teenathomas
|3
|Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13)
|Apr 12
|Chris
|25
|Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08)
|Apr 12
|mascari lixdix
|72
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr 10
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC