SW Phila. man to be tried in stabbing death of grandmother

Joseph A. Slobodzian has been a reporter for the Inquirer since 1982 and has covered a variety of beats, including the New Jersey Statehouse and state government, federal courts and agencies, and, since 2008, Philadelphia's criminal justice system. A Southwest Philadelphia man with a history of mental illness has been ordered to stand trial for murder in the stabbing death of his 70-year-old grandmother in her bedroom.

