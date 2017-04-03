Suspected Delilah's shooter waives ex...

Suspected Delilah's shooter waives extradition to Philadelphia

12 hrs ago

A South Jersey man suspected of being the gunman who fired into the parking lot of Delilah's gentlemen's club in Northern Liberties, narrowly missing a woman getting into a car, has waived extradition to Philadelphia. He appeared in a Camden County courtroom on Tuesday and after a brief hearing waived extradition to Philadelphia, officials said.

