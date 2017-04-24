Strawberry Mansion man guilty of arme...

Strawberry Mansion man guilty of armed robberies that left 4 seriously wounded

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Joseph A. Slobodzian has been a reporter for the Inquirer since 1982 and has covered a variety of beats, including the New Jersey Statehouse and state government, federal courts and agencies, and, since 2008, Philadelphia's criminal justice system. A Strawberry Mansion man was found guilty by a Philadelphia jury Friday of being the robber who shot and wounded four people in the summer of 2015 after they had surrendered their valuables.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
need a loan 48 min Tony G 3
Philly Harm Reduction 6.5 49 min EstimatedProphet 6,748
nursing home lawsuit 23 hr charles 1
News Resolved in Philadelphia: Even undocumented imm... Fri ICE MAN 1
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Fri Lehigh U 867
News CAIR To Bring Its Message Of Illiberal Islamism... Apr 25 Gayber Hood 4
Philadelphia should lose sanctuary city status. Apr 25 Gayber Hood 2
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,916 • Total comments across all topics: 280,648,401

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC