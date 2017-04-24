Strawberry Mansion man guilty of armed robberies that left 4 seriously wounded

Joseph A. Slobodzian has been a reporter for the Inquirer since 1982 and has covered a variety of beats, including the New Jersey Statehouse and state government, federal courts and agencies, and, since 2008, Philadelphia's criminal justice system. A Strawberry Mansion man was found guilty by a Philadelphia jury Friday of being the robber who shot and wounded four people in the summer of 2015 after they had surrendered their valuables.

