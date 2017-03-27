Shooting victim extremely critical af...

Shooting victim extremely critical after being driven to hospital

14 hrs ago Read more: MyFoxPhilly

Police are looking for a man they say critically wounded another man in a North Philadelphia shooting early Friday morning. Officers arrived on scene to find no shooting victim but did discover the crime scene.

