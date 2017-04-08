Sex offender charged with sex with 16-year-old
Sex offender charged with having sex with 16-year-old The 38-year-old Philadelphia man met the girl through social media. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2pdh0DN This week in the wrap-up: How can you call yourself an Eagles fan, was he really worth it and drunk lives matter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|13 min
|Deweyukem
|4,849
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|3 hr
|Bobster II
|854
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|9 hr
|Leo Addimando GRINCH
|12
|Philadelphia Flower Show 2017
|Apr 5
|xxx
|3
|Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED
|Apr 5
|Christian Haub
|4
|Drexel professor causes stir with tweet, again
|Apr 2
|Guido
|1
|Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11)
|Apr 1
|Clown Persecutor
|11
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC