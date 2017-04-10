SEPTA seeking to curb subway panhandling
Ride the Market-Frankford or Broad Street subway lines in Philadelphia long enough, and it's only a matter of time before someone asks for a handout. Since the beginning of April, however, plainclothed and uniformed SEPTA police officers have been working to curb subway panhandling.
