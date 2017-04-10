Search for missing Abington Uber driv...

Search for missing Abington Uber driver continues

7 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Montgomery County police are continuing their search for a missing 45-year-old Uber driver and say the key to finding her is locating her car. Krysten Laib, of Abington, was last seen about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday when she dropped of Uber customers on Axe Factory Road in Northeast Philadelphia.

