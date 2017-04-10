Search for missing Abington Uber driver continues
Montgomery County police are continuing their search for a missing 45-year-old Uber driver and say the key to finding her is locating her car. Krysten Laib, of Abington, was last seen about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday when she dropped of Uber customers on Axe Factory Road in Northeast Philadelphia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|6 min
|Rotten Rotties
|5,761
|Is Russia USING Trump against US?
|2 hr
|PutUSA 1st
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Sun
|Mark wirsner
|864
|ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also
|Sat
|Tanya Johnson-Shine
|4
|Trump the FBI,and defense contractors..
|Sat
|teenathomas
|3
|Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13)
|Apr 12
|Chris
|25
|Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08)
|Apr 12
|mascari lixdix
|72
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC