Scientists Create Artificial Womb That Could Help Prematurely Born Babies

9 hrs ago Read more: WGBH

Scientists have created an "artificial womb" in the hopes of someday using the device to save babies born extremely prematurely. So far the device has only been tested on fetal lambs.

Comments made yesterday: 23,767 • Total comments across all topics: 280,560,527

