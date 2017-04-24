Roger Goodell Eggs on Fans as He Gets Booed by Philadelphia to Start NFL Draft

Philadelphia held up its end of the bargain Thursday night when it met NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell with a hearty round of boos as he opened the 2017 draft on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. But unlike years past, Goodell embraced the jeers when he approached the podium, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport documented: Although the boos didn't echo off the walls of a theater like they used to at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, football fans in the City of Brotherly Love banded together to let Goodell hear it.

