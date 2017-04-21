'Rocky' landmark in Philadelphia demolished
The Philadelphia storefront recognizable to fans of the Rocky movie franchise as Adrian's fictional pet store was unceremoniously demolished Thursday, according to a city tour guide. Ben Caplan, who routinely leads tourists to the movie's filming locations throughout the city, said that when he took sightseers to 2146 N. Front St. in the Kensington section of the city, he found construction workers dismantling the three-story building.
