Rock out to Telepathic's lo-fi dance punk on new split with Honey Radar

Local punks Telepathic are back after the captivating 2016 release of Time Release , teaming up with Philly via Indianapolis' Honey Radar for a 4-track split. While Honey Radar's two tracks blast by in under 4 minutes, their DIY art-rock-like vibe nips at the heels of Velvet Underground making their under two-minute tracks stretch with jam-like hypnotics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.