Rock out to Telepathic's lo-fi dance punk on new split with Honey Radar
Local punks Telepathic are back after the captivating 2016 release of Time Release , teaming up with Philly via Indianapolis' Honey Radar for a 4-track split. While Honey Radar's two tracks blast by in under 4 minutes, their DIY art-rock-like vibe nips at the heels of Velvet Underground making their under two-minute tracks stretch with jam-like hypnotics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|2 hr
|Threestax
|4,219
|Drexel professor causes stir with tweet, again
|Sun
|Guido
|1
|Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11)
|Sat
|Clown Persecutor
|11
|George Ciccariello-Maher is a moron
|Mar 30
|Retribution
|1
|Trump the FBI,and defense contractors..
|Mar 30
|Mike
|2
|Philadelphia Flower Show 2017
|Mar 29
|GHawthorne
|1
|Philadelphia police search for missing teens
|Mar 28
|Concerned citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC