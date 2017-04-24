Resolved in Philadelphia: Even undocumented immigrants have a fundamental right to earn a living
There are 1 comment on the Philly.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled Resolved in Philadelphia: Even undocumented immigrants have a fundamental right to earn a living. In it, Philly.com reports that:
Thursday April 27, 2017 Philadelphia City Council takes testimony and as expected voted on a resolution recognizing "every person's fundamental right to earn a living, regardless of immigration status." Applicable in every workplace, it focuses sharply on undocumented restaurant workers.
United States
#1 1 hr ago
No you don't. You come to this country the only right they is to shut their mouth when ICE shows up. Restaurants around here are scrambling to find workers due to mass self deportations. ICE has had to neutralize a few too.
