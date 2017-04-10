Reinstate principal fired over cheati...

Reinstate principal fired over cheating scandal, Pa. court tells school district

Read more: PennLive.com

A Commonwealth Court panel on Thursday ordered the rehiring of a Philadelphia school principal who was fired over a cheating scandal. The state court ruling favoring Dr. Michelle Burns overturns a Philadelphia County judge's decision that voided a 2015 arbitration finding that called for Burns to get her job back after serving a payless suspension.

