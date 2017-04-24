Racial And Sexual Tensions Ignite In Philadelphia Premiere Of Buzzer By Tracey Scott Wilson
April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- After a sold-out run for Lost Girls, Theatre Exile closes their 20th anniversary season with Buzzer by Tracey Scott Wilson. Gentrification comes to a head as the thought-provoking social drama fans the flames of love, race, class and privilege.
