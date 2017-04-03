Potent storms set downpours, minor fl...

Potent storms set downpours, minor flooding, damaging winds

15 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

The roof blew off a building of Heraeus Materials Technology on Union Hill Road in West Conshohocken during a thunderstorm Thursday. Powerful storms roared through the region Thursday afternoon, darkening the skies to end-of-the-word levels, setting off minor flooding, taking down trees, and spawning something that witnesses behaved very much like a small tornado that took the roof of a building in West Conshohocken, Montgomery County.

