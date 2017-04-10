Police searching for missing Uber driver
Police are searching for a missing 45-year-old Montgomery County woman who last spoke with family members while she was working as an Uber driver. Krysten Laib, of Abington, was last seen about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday in Philadelphia, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|10 min
|Rotten Rotties
|5,555
|ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also
|9 hr
|Tanya Johnson-Shine
|4
|Trump the FBI,and defense contractors..
|15 hr
|teenathomas
|3
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Fri
|King Dong
|862
|Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13)
|Apr 12
|Chris
|25
|Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08)
|Apr 12
|mascari lixdix
|72
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr 10
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC