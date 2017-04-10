Police searching for missing Uber driver

Police searching for missing Uber driver

Police are searching for a missing 45-year-old Montgomery County woman who last spoke with family members while she was working as an Uber driver. Krysten Laib, of Abington, was last seen about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday in Philadelphia, police said.

