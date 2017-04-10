Philly man gets nearly 60 years in pr...

Philly man gets nearly 60 years in prison for robbery spree

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a 29-year-old Philadelphia man to 59½ years in prison for a violent armed robbery spree in 2014. Cory D. Foster was convicted by a jury last May of committing three armed robberies of gas station convenience stores in Bucks, Montgomery, and Chester Counties and stealing a car at gunpoint during one robbery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Harm Reduction 6.5 4 min Kensingtioncoldcop 5,441
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 1 hr King Dong 862
Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13) Apr 12 Chris 25
News Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08) Apr 12 mascari lixdix 72
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr 10 Rubbersoul 1,033
ACME Markets CLOSING many stores Apr 10 Dan Croce ACME XP... 1
Great Music (Jul '13) Apr 10 afdgasfd 3
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,301 • Total comments across all topics: 280,294,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC