Philly charter officials call for charters for 20 schools but not Laboratory
Martha Woodall has been an Inquirerreporter since 1982. She covers K-12 education with a focus on Philadelphia district, charter, and nonpublic schools, and investigative stories.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|1 min
|Kensingtioncoldcop
|6,381
|Marshon Lattimore & Verizon Wireless celebrate ...
|12 hr
|Verizon Wireless
|1
|Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED
|17 hr
|HONEST Acme clerk
|5
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|19 hr
|Jeff Metzger
|14
|What Have Republicans and Trump done for you?
|Sun
|Trump is a Fraud
|1
|3 Philadelphia Principals Fired In Test Cheatin... (Jan '14)
|Sun
|Want No Contact
|3
|Trump wants wars 4 profits
|Sun
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC