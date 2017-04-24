Philadelphia Science Festival brings fire, liquid nitrogen and delight to thousands
Thousands came out for the Philadelphia Science Carnival, the main event of the Philadelphia Science Festival, which kicked off on April 21. The Philadelphia Science Carnival was April 29. Throughout Penn's Landing there were experiment booths set up where kids could battle robots, "operate" on fake bodies and learn about energy conservation. They could make lava lamps, study electric currents through potatoes and see liquid nitrogen in action.
