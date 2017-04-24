Philadelphia Science Festival brings ...

Philadelphia Science Festival brings fire, liquid nitrogen and delight to thousands

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

Thousands came out for the Philadelphia Science Carnival, the main event of the Philadelphia Science Festival, which kicked off on April 21. The Philadelphia Science Carnival was April 29. Throughout Penn's Landing there were experiment booths set up where kids could battle robots, "operate" on fake bodies and learn about energy conservation. They could make lava lamps, study electric currents through potatoes and see liquid nitrogen in action.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Harm Reduction 6.5 1 hr Threestax 6,797
News Resolved in Philadelphia: Even undocumented imm... 5 hr spytheweb 2
ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also 16 hr Jennifer Colligas... 5
need a loan 17 hr Tony G 3
nursing home lawsuit Fri charles 1
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Fri Lehigh U 867
News CAIR To Bring Its Message Of Illiberal Islamism... Apr 25 Gayber Hood 4
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,898 • Total comments across all topics: 280,665,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC