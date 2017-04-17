Philadelphia police call search for Facebook killer a precaution
This Facebook Live video still shows Steve Stephens, who is accused of broadcasting himself shooting and killing a man Sunday afternoon. In a statement released about 3 p.m., Philadelphia police said they have "no indication" that the man accused of shooting a Cleveland man and posting video of the crime on Facebook is in the city.
