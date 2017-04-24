Philadelphia Officer Charged With Chi...

Philadelphia Officer Charged With Child Porn, Sexual Abuse

In March of 2016, members of the Special Victims Unit used a program to search for people viewing, downloading and sharing child pornography. They discovered an IP address that downloaded child porn that was registered to a home on the 3300 block of North 15th Street in Philadelphia, officials said.

