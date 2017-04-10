Philadelphia Murder Rates Up 20 Percent, Police Say
Currently there are 85 murder victims compared to 71 homicides this time last year, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. This follows a four-year trend in rising murder rates after the city experienced a significant decrease in 2013.
