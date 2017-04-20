Philadelphia AIDS activists remember the importance of Jonathan Demme and his landmark movie
As Hollywood's first mainstream take on HIV back in 1993, Philadelphia was hotly debated attacked by some LGBT activists for its purported stereotypes, praised by others for its willingness to tackle a taboo subject. Jonathan Demme, who directed the film, passed away Wednesday from esophageal cancer and complications from heart disease .
