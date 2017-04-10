Phila. man charged with murder in Mai...

Phila. man charged with murder in Main Line drug death

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

A Philadelphia man has been charged with third-degree murder in the death of a 52-year-old Radnor Township man whose body was found in a Montgomery County hotel in February, officials announced Friday. Angel Leon, 44, who had prior arrest on drug and weapons charges, according to court records, was being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Montgomery County jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Harm Reduction 6.5 36 min Allegheny_Grave_D... 5,453
Trump the FBI,and defense contractors.. 1 hr teenathomas 3
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 12 hr King Dong 862
Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13) Apr 12 Chris 25
News Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08) Apr 12 mascari lixdix 72
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr 10 Rubbersoul 1,033
ACME Markets CLOSING many stores Apr 10 Dan Croce ACME XP... 1
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,503 • Total comments across all topics: 280,305,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC