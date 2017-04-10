Phila. man charged with murder in Main Line drug death
A Philadelphia man has been charged with third-degree murder in the death of a 52-year-old Radnor Township man whose body was found in a Montgomery County hotel in February, officials announced Friday. Angel Leon, 44, who had prior arrest on drug and weapons charges, according to court records, was being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Montgomery County jail.
