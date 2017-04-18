PennDOT to replace Byberry Road bridge
Regardless of any progress on the newly revived Woodhaven Road extension project, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has one specific project on its immediate agenda. PennDOT is considering replacing a bridge on the 2100 block of Byberry Road that has served for decades as the primary barrier to large commercial trucks accessing a residential section of Somerton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northeasttimes.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|2 hr
|EstimatedProphet
|6,010
|I hate people from India (May '11)
|10 hr
|Move on out
|53
|Us navy armada mainline media dummies
|10 hr
|Fill me in
|1
|CAIR To Bring Its Message Of Illiberal Islamism...
|Tue
|Ihatemuslims2
|3
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|Tue
|FreshDirect Phila...
|13
|Is Russia USING Trump against US?
|Apr 17
|PutUSA 1st
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Apr 16
|Mark wirsner
|864
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC