Pearl Gershman Basser, volunteer and ...

Pearl Gershman Basser, volunteer and philanthropist, dies at 81.

Pearl Gershman Basser, 81, died April 14, 2017, in New York City. She lived in Philadelphia and was an advocate and philanthropist for the Basser Center for BRCA, a cancer research center at the University of Pennsylvania.

