Passover mensch mobilizes 400 volunteers to feed 600 families
Samuel Domsky , who directs 400 volunteers at Temple Sinai in Dresher to deliver Passover food to 600 needy families, confers with Steven Pilchik of Huntingdon Valley, who plans the delivery routes. Domsky's done his Passover mitzvah for 20 years.
