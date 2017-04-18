Pa. lawmakers wrong in bid to hike prison sentences
IN PHILADELPHIA, criminal justice officials are working hard to reduce jail stays in city prisons - diverting suspects to treatment programs, lowering the cost of bail. In all, 10 initiatives have been started, funded in large part by a $3.5 million McArthur Foundation grant.
