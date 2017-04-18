PA gay man granted widower status
Michael Hunter never had the satisfaction of legally marrying Stephen Carter before Carter's sudden death in 2013. But a recent court ruling confers upon Hunter the legal status of being Carter's widower.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philadelphia Gay News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|6 min
|NYJunkie
|6,173
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|16 hr
|Mark wirsner
|866
|Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11)
|Thu
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|12
|I hate people from India (May '11)
|Wed
|Move on out
|53
|Us navy armada mainline media dummies
|Wed
|Fill me in
|1
|CAIR To Bring Its Message Of Illiberal Islamism...
|Tue
|Ihatemuslims2
|3
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|Apr 18
|FreshDirect Phila...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC