One Dead, One Injured After Car Hits Deer in Philadelphia

Police say the accident happened around 12:30 Sunday morning on Hagys Mill Road after a driver hit a deer, lost control of the car and crashed into a pole, causing the car to be ripped in half. The 23-year-old female in the passenger seat died.

