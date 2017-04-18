Officer tells of finding shooting victim with dog who wouldn't leave his side
Joseph A. Slobodzian has been a reporter for the Inquirer since 1982 and has covered a variety of beats, including the New Jersey Statehouse and state government, federal courts and agencies, and, since 2008, Philadelphia's criminal justice system. Responding to a report of gunshots near 64th Street and Woodcrest Avenue in Overbrook Farms, Palmer's partner steered their cruiser along Woodcrest until Palmer spotted a flashlight beam shining through the darkness the night of March 12, 2015.
