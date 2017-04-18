Off-Duty Officer Accused of Shooting Husband in Groin
Police say the couple's three children, including a baby, were inside the home at the time of the shooting though none of them were injured. An off-duty Philadelphia police officer was taken into custody after she allegedly shot her husband in the groin in their driveway at a Bucks County home.
