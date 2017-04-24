Off-duty cop to be charged with speeding into, killing pedestrian

Danny Dimitri 's sister Cheryl Dimitri Prosinski and her daughters, Stephanie Prosinski, 30 , and Brittany Prosinski, 31 as they visit his memorial on Cottman Ave. March 21, 2017. A Northeast Philadelphia chef, he was killed by an off duty police officer speeding down Cottman on the way home from the gym.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.