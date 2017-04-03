NFL Draft traffic info: Road closures, parking restrictions in Philadelphia have started
Trying to get around the Philadelphia Museum of Art? It's going to be tricky from now until May 7. The NFL Draft and the NFL Draft Experience have led to numerous road closures and parking restrictions in the art museum area. The event itself is starting on April 27. The traffic restrictions are being doled out in four phases leading up to the event.
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|1 hr
|Trumpet420
|4,973
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|1 hr
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|ACME Markets CLOSING many stores
|3 hr
|Dan Croce ACME XP...
|1
|Great Music (Jul '13)
|5 hr
|afdgasfd
|3
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Sun
|Mark wirsner
|857
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|Sat
|Leo Addimando GRINCH
|12
|Philadelphia Flower Show 2017
|Apr 5
|xxx
|3
