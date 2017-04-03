NFL Draft traffic info: Road closures...

NFL Draft traffic info: Road closures, parking restrictions in Philadelphia have started

3 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

Trying to get around the Philadelphia Museum of Art? It's going to be tricky from now until May 7. The NFL Draft and the NFL Draft Experience have led to numerous road closures and parking restrictions in the art museum area. The event itself is starting on April 27. The traffic restrictions are being doled out in four phases leading up to the event.

